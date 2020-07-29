IHSA to Consider Virtual Competition for Activities Like Chess, Scholastic Bowl

While the Illinois High School Association opted to move several fall sports to the spring months on Wednesday, it is still working toward a resolution on other activities, which could utilize virtual participation.

According to a press release issued by the IHSA, the board discussed how to allow students to potentially participate in activities such as bass fishing, chess, debate, drama and group interpretation, journalism, music and Scholastic Bowl competitions.

The organization did not come to a conclusion on best practices for those activities, but did say that virtual contests could potentially be an option.

“We believe we can still offer many of our activities via virtual contests,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “The Board has asked our staff to investigate these possibilities, and we will report back soon on if and how each can be held.”

The organization made several big announcements on Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying that the football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer seasons will be moved to a start date of Feb. 15.

Other sports, including girls’ softball, boys’ baseball and boys’ tennis, will be moved to the summer months to accommodate for the changes.