chicago concerts

Iggy Pop performs live at Chicago's Salt Shed ahead of 78th birthday

The "street walking cheetah with a heart full of napalm,” who will turn 78 next month, showed no signs of mellowing

By Casey Mitchell

Rock & Roll legend Iggy Pop delivered a blistering live set Monday night at The Salt Shed. 

The "street walking cheetah with a heart full of napalm,” who will turn 78 next month, showed no signs of mellowing. 

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Although the set included many of the popular songs you’d expect, he leaned heavily towards The Stooges-era repertoire.

The complete set list is as follows:   

  1. T.V. Eye
  2. Raw Power
  3. I Got a Right
  4. Gimme Danger
  5. The Passenger
  6. Lust for Life
  7. Death Trip
  8. Loose
  9. Search and Destroy
  10. Down on the Street
  11. 1970
  12. I'm Sick of You
  13. Some Weird Sin
  14. Frenzy
  15. L.A. Blues
  16. Modern Day Rip Off
  17. I'm Bored
  18. Real Wild Child (Wild One)
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

chicago concerts
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us