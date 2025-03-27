Iggy Pop performs live at Chicago's Salt Shed ahead of 78th birthday

Rock & Roll legend Iggy Pop delivered a blistering live set Monday night at The Salt Shed.
The "street walking cheetah with a heart full of napalm,” who will turn 78 next month, showed no signs of mellowing.
Although the set included many of the popular songs you’d expect, he leaned heavily towards The Stooges-era repertoire.
The complete set list is as follows:
- T.V. Eye
- Raw Power
- I Got a Right
- Gimme Danger
- The Passenger
- Lust for Life
- Death Trip
- Loose
- Search and Destroy
- Down on the Street
- 1970
- I'm Sick of You
- Some Weird Sin
- Frenzy
- L.A. Blues
- Modern Day Rip Off
- I'm Bored
- Real Wild Child (Wild One)
