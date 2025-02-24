Those who stayed at a number of popular hotels in Las Vegas and other cities, whose data was potentially compromised in one of two data incidents in recent years, could be eligible for part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement.

According to a settlement website, guests whose information may have been compromised in data breaches involving MGM Resorts International could now be eligible for part of a $45 million settlement, but how much you get will depend on a few things.

The so-called "data incidents" occurred in July 2019 and September 2023, resulting in "varying amounts of private information of customers and guests of MGM" being accessed. That included things like names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, birth dates, drivers' license numbers, passport numbers and even Social Security numbers.

In September, MGM Resorts reported a 10-day computer shutdown in an effort to shield such data from a cyberattack. The Las Vegas-based company denied any wrongdoing as part of the class-action settlement.

Notices were being sent out starting on Feb. 20 to those who may be eligible to file a claim. Those notices will continue to go out through April, the settlement website stated.

Here's what to know about the case:

Who is eligible to file a claim?

Those in the U.S. "whose private information was compromised because of the data incidents and who were sent notice" are eligible, according to the website.

Those with notices should receive a "unique ID" and PIN to file their claim.

"Please be patient and make sure to check your email regularly for any notifications from the Settlement Administrator," the website reads.

Those who do submit a claim can also provide documentation, where applicable, of any financial losses related to the breaches. Losses of up to $15,000 are eligible for inclusion though some could receive a "flat cash payment" even without such documentation.

How much could you get?

According to the settlement website, there are three tiers of potential payments. Each one depends on how much information was compromised.

The tiers include:

Tier 1 Cash Payment – If your Social Security number or military identification number was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $75 flat cash payment.

– If your Social Security number or military identification number was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $75 flat cash payment. Tier 2 Cash Payment – If your passport number or driver’s license number was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $50 flat cash payment.

– If your passport number or driver’s license number was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $50 flat cash payment. Tier 3 Cash Payment – If your name, address, and/or date of birth was exposed, you may be eligible to receive an estimated $20 flat cash payment.

In addition to the flat cash payments, all who are included in the settlement and file a claim are eligible for one year of financial account monitoring.

Those who document financial losses could be eligible for more money. Documentation can include anything from credit card statements to bank statements to invoices to telephone records to receipts and more.

Such losses could include the following:

Unreimbursed losses relating to fraud or identity theft;

Professional fees including attorneys’ fees, accountants’ fees, and fees for credit repair services;

Costs associated with freezing or unfreezing credit with any credit reporting agency;

Credit monitoring costs that were incurred on or after the Data Incidents through the Claim Form Deadline; and

Miscellaneous expenses such as notary, facsimile, postage, copying, mileage, and long-distance telephone charges.

"You will not be reimbursed for expenses if you have been reimbursed for the same expenses by another source," the website notes.

What is the deadline to file a claim?

The deadline to file a claim online is June 3. Those who file by mail must have their claim postmarked before June 3.

To file a claim online, click here.

A final approval hearing is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. on June 18.

Which hotels are part of MGM Resorts?

Las Vegas

Bellagio

ARIA

Vdara at ARIA

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

MGM Grand

The Signature at MGM Grand

Mandalay Bay

W Las Vegas

Four Seasons

Park MGM

NoMad Las Vegas

New York-New York

Luxor

Excalibur

Other U.S. locations

MGM Springfield

MGM National Harbor

MGM Grand Detroit

Beau Rivage

Borgata

MGM Northfield Park

Empire City Casino