Residents of one Chicago suburb on Monday have the pleasure of experiencing a rather extraordinary phenomenon that occurs once about every 100 years.

To the United States Post Office, it's called "Zip Code Day."

"Zip Code Day" is the precise moment in the universe when a specific calendar date matches a specific zip code. Monday, Oak Book's zip code -- 60523 -- aligned exactly June 5, 2023. And according to the USPS, the alignment of such numbers of a rare occurrence.

Residents of Oak Brook are invited to stop by the post office Monday to receive a special "Date Meets Zip" cancelation post card with the purchase of a stamp in order to commemorate the occasion.

But that's not the only special note about June 5. Monday also marks the 37th anniversary of the day that Ferris Bueller famously played hooky from school and took a ride into Chicago to take in some art, catch a Cubs game, crash a parade and more.

Tuesday, the date coincides with a zip code in Chicago, near Cicero Township.