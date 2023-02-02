If Bears Trade No. 1 Pick, Five Teams Who Could Be Good Fit

5 teams who may want to trade for No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to do, what to do, what to do with the No. 1 overall pick? That’s the question that will be on Ryan Poles mind for the foreseeable future as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. There’s certainly a chance the Bears stay put and select a blue chip defensive player at the top of the draft. Buzz around the league indicates that Poles is interested in trading away that pick to a QB-needy team, instead. If that is the route the Bears take, here are five teams that the Bears can identify as trade partners and stay within the Top-10.

HOUSTON TEXANS - NO. 2, NO. 12

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Texans won the final game of the season, and it cost them the No. 1 overall pick. Now they may have to buy that pick back if they have their hearts set on one quarterback over the rest. What gives the Bears even more leverage in this situation is that the next team on this list is a division rival. Would the Texans risk losing out on Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud and subject themselves to facing that quarterback twice a year, every year?

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - NO. 4

Colts GM Chris Ballard can feel his seat heating up. The Colts have believed for some time that they have a playoff caliber roster, but they just haven’t gotten the quarterback right. They tried to plug and play veterans over the past three seasons, with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. None of them have worked. Is it time for them to try a promising rookie? Ballard has already told Colt reporters he’d do whatever it takes to get his guy– if he does identify a guy. This could be the force that drives up a bidding war for the top pick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS - NO. 5 VIA BRONCOS

The Seahawks were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, since they finished second in the NFC West with a 9-8 record after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Geno Smith was a surprise in his own right, and had people talking MVP in the early stages of the season. But Smith fizzled a little towards the end of the end, and the Seahawks ultimately lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card round. They still got a top-five pick, since the Broncos + Wilson + Nathaniel Hackett experiment flopped. Question is, does Seattle feel good enough about Smith for another short-term deal? Or will they want to get a rookie QB?

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - NO. 7

If this list was published last week, the Raiders may not have made the cut. Las Vegas had been linked to Tom Brady as the team searches for its Derek Carr replacement. With Brady calling it a career, again, they’ll have to look elsewhere. The Raiders figure to be in on an Aaron Rodgers trade, if the Packers and Rodgers determine its time to split. But if Rodgers lands elsewhere, like with the Jets, the Raiders will be back at the drawing board. Maybe Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud will catch their eye?

CAROLINA PANTHERS - NO. 9

The Panthers entered themselves into the conversation earlier this week when GM Scott Fitterer told reporters that in an ideal world, the team would draft and develop their QB of the future. They drafted Matt Corral in the third round of last year’s draft, but there are already questions if he’s really the guy. Fitterer went on to say that if the Panthers key in on one QB they believe is a real difference maker, they’d do what it takes to get him. Also, remember the note about the Colts trying to plug and play veterans with no success? New Panthers head coach Frank Reich led the Colts over that time and saw first hand how it didn’t work. The QB carousel partly cost Reich his job in Indianapolis, so one would imagine he’d be all-in to draft a young QB to mold.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.