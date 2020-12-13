Cicero Crash

IDs Released of 3 of 4 People Killed in Crash in Cicero

Three Chicago residents were among four people killed Saturday when an SUV slammed into a building and burst into flames in the Chicago area community of Cicero, authorities said.

Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said three of the crash victims have been identified as Corey D. Williams, 23; Anquanisha Murdock, 24; and Julsef Fleming, 23. All three lived on Chicago’s West Side.

The fourth victim, the male driver, has not yet been identified, the Chicago Tribune reported.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday after the SUV they were riding in veered off Roosevelt Road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, Hanania said.

The vehicle was already engulfed in flames when police arrived.

Police continue investigating the crash.

