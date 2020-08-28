IDPH Issues Coronavirus Polling Place Guidance

Ahead of the 2020 general election this November, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday issued a set of guidelines aimed at ensuring the health and safety of voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All local election authorities will be required to develop written COVID-19 prevention plans for polling sites, according to a news release from IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Additionally, election authorities are being encouraged to relocate polls previously housed in long-term care facilities and senior living residences to protect voters and residents.

All polling locations will have signage to encourage voters to wear masks and maintain a distance of 6 feet while inside the polling places, as outlined in the guidance. If voters show up to a polling place without a mask, election authorities are required to offer them a face covering outside of the polling place.

Polling booths must also be set up at least 6 feet apart.

Election officials are also encouraged to implement the following: plexiglass barriers, large print instructions to facilitate communication, routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, and polling place personnel to remind voters to maintain physical distance.