IDOT Truck Struck by Gunfire on Eisenhower Expressway

An Illinois Department of Transportation truck was struck by gunfire Saturday morning in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway near Independence Boulevard.

The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. on the I-290 eastbound ramp to Independence Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

An IDOT truck was struck by at least three rounds of gunfire, state police said.

The driver was not shot but was run off the road and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to state police.

I-290 eastbound was closed from Cicero Avenue to Independence Boulevard for a police investigation, but has since reopened.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a man was fatally shot on the Eisenhower Expressway just east of the Jane Byrne Interchange.

