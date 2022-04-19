IDOT Announces Pair of Projects That Will Impact Interstate 57 This Summer

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a pair of significant projects that will impact stretches of Interstate 57 in southern Cook County for several months.

The first project is expected to begin on Wednesday, weather permitting. Workers will initiate repairs on a bridge that carries the interstate over the Canadian National Railroad in between exits 339 at Sauk Trail and 340 at Lincoln Highway.

According to IDOT, the interstate will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the bridge.

The $2.1 million project, which will replace the bridge deck overlay and will include joint replacement and steel repairs, will be completed by September, according to officials.

The other project will take place just to the north of that work on a stretch of highway that runs between Interstate 294 in suburban Posen and Halsted Street.

Patching and resurfacing of the roadway will begin, weather permitting, on Monday, April 25.

The work will require daytime shoulder closures along the highway, but starting around May 2, overnight and weekend lane and partial ramp closures can be expected on both the north-and-southbound sides of the roadway.

The $32.6 million project, which will impact the highway through Dixmoor, Riverdale, Blue Island and Calumet Park, is expected to be done by November.