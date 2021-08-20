IDES Reminds Illinoisans Enhanced Federal Unemployment Benefits End Next Month

The Illinois Department of Employment Security publicly reminded residents Friday that federal unemployment programs will come to an end on Sept. 4, 2021.

The state noted that "the expiration of these programs has no impact on the state’s regular unemployment system or the claimants receiving regular unemployment benefits."

Expiring programs include the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provided access to 100% federally funded unemployment benefits to individuals not traditionally eligible to receive unemployment benefits, such self-employed workers.

Also included are the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation.

Claimants were reminded to to access their IllinoisJobLink.com, an employment website, to find future job opportunities. Those who applied for unemployment benefits already have a username and password, IDES said.

"As the economy continues to heal from the pandemic, individuals may still be in need of ongoing or additional assistance and resources from the state," IDES said in a statement, noting that multiple state services are available to help: