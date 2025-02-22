Northwest Indiana

Identities, causes of death of 5 found dead in Northwest Indiana home revealed

Three of the five people found dead were children, officials confirmed

By NBC Chicago Staff

The identities and causes of death of the five people found dead inside a Lake Station, Indiana home were revealed Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, all five individuals died of gunshot wounds. They were identified as:

  • Briana Payne, 27
  • Alayna Payne, 4
  • Ava Payne, 6
  • Aurorah Payne, 7
  • Robert Payne, 31

The deaths of Briana, Alayna, Ava and Aurorah were determined to be homicides. The manner of Robert Payne's death remains pending.

The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after police responded to a welfare check.

At around 2:44 p.m., officers with the Lake Station Police Department were called to the 6700 block of 9th Avenue in the Mansard Du Lac Manufactured Home Community regarding a welfare check, police stated.

Officers entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and located five people who were deceased.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated - with no ongoing threat to the public.

There was no further information available.

