Ida B. Wells Receives Special Pulitzer Prize Citation

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism are considered the field's most prestigious honor in the U.S.

Ida B. Wells (1862-1931) challenged racial and sexual discrimination through her writing. As a young woman, she wrote under the pen name “Lola” to expose lynchings in the South. As a suffragist, Wells marched in national parades and founded the first black suffrage organization, Alpha Suffrage Club of Chicago, and helped found the NAACP.

The Pulitzer board issued a special citation Monday to the trailblazing African American journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, noting “her outstanding and courageous reporting” on lynchings.

Wells was a journalist and publisher in the late 1800s and later helped found civil rights and women’s suffrage groups; she died in 1931. The board said the citation comes with a bequest of at least $50,000 in support of Wells’ mission, with recipients to be announced.

The initial Pulitzer ceremony, which had been scheduled for April 20, was pushed to give Pulitzer Board members who were busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

