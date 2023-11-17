ICYMI: Re-watch Chicago's 2023 Christmas tree lighting at Millennium Park

If you were unable to watch Chicago's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in person, we want to make sure you don't miss out.

Footage of the moments the lights switched on is available in the player above.

Crowds flocked to Millennium Park as the city rang in the holiday season with its 110th annual tree lighting. Thousands of lights were illuminated on this year's tree - a 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from suburban Darien - as fireworks lit up the sky.

The ceremony featured a number of performances, including from the cast members from BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, DJ TREW, Chicago Dance Crash, Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, artists from the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance's 2023 National Cuatro Festival and more

Friday's tree lighting was just the beginning of a host of holiday-themed events throughout the weekend. You can find an extensive list here.