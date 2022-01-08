Icy Road Conditions Lead to Numerous Crashes; Drivers Advised to Stay Off Roads

A number of crashes and slide-offs were reported across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana Saturday evening as freezing drizzle combined with cold temperatures led to treacherous travel conditions.

Just before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago tweeted that accidents were increasing across the area, urging people to say off the roads if possible.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With dangerous travel conditions expected to continue, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois as well as Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Accidents and slide-offs are increasing in number across the Chicago area. Stay off the roads if you can! Untreated roads will only become more icy. Ramps and overpasses will be especially slick. #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2022

With temperatures below freezing, drizzle is expected to make for icy conditions, particularly on sidewalks, parking lots, bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.

Sgt. Glen Fifield, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Lowell post, tweeted both Interstate 65 and Interstate 80 were "littered with crashes," pleading with motorists to slow down.

Folks, we're not kidding when we say slow down. Way down! We've already had one troopers vehicle struck on I-80.

Troopers are investigating numerous crashes and several have been rollovers. I-80 & I-65 are littered with crashes. pic.twitter.com/oCT4ijAqAO — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) January 8, 2022

"Cars are reportedly crashing like 'ping-pong balls' at crash scenes," he said. "Once one vehicle crashes, it's resulting in secondary crashes at the same location."