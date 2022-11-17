Icy Road Conditions Could Pose Hazard to Chicago-Area Motorists Thursday Night

Motorists are being urged to use caution on rural roadways Thursday night and into Friday morning, with slick conditions possible after snow earlier in the day.

According to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service, some rural communities could expect to see icy conditions on untreated and exposed roadways because of the harsh conditions.

Scattered heavy snow showers struck parts of the area earlier on Thursday, leaving minor snow accumulations on some roadways.

While no more snow is expected overnight, untreated roads may freeze over because of dropping temperatures. Roads that are outside of cities are especially vulnerable, as are bridge decks, according to the alert.

Residents in McHenry, Lake, LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois are being urged to use caution, as well as drivers in Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Areas to the north of I-90 and to the south of Interstate 80 will be especially vulnerable, officials say.

Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal on Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s and wind chills dipping into the single digits.