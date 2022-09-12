Iconic Toy Brand Agrees to Exclusive Partnership With Target

An iconic brand with roots in the toy industry dating back to 1862 has agreed to an exclusive partnership with Target beginning next month, just in time for the holiday season.

FAO Schwarz, a New York-based toy company, will feature a capsule collection and more than 120 toys commemorating the 160th anniversary of the brand at FAO and Target stores, as well as on both company's websites.

Toy departments in every Target store will feature a section dedicated to FAO Schwarz, with demonstrations involving this year's exclusive products planned in-store throughout the holiday season.

Target's website will also have a section devoted to the brand's offerings this holiday season in the first year of a multiyear agreement between the companies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While FAO Schwarz is known for luxury offerings when it comes to toys, the Target collection will feature a price range from $9.99 to $149.99, including 50 toys that will retail under $20.

The collection, headlined by items such as FAO Schwarz's Ride On Train and Makeup Vanity Set, will launch both in-store and online in mid-October.