Iconic Six Flags Great America roller coaster to be named coaster landmark

American Eagle, which originally opened in 1981, remains the world's longest double-racing wooden roller coaster

By Peter Marzano

Preparing to open for its 45th season of operation, an iconic coaster at Six Flags Great America has earned a new title ahead of the upcoming season.

American Eagle, which debuted as the world's fastest roller coaster upon its opening in 1981, has been named an American Coaster Enthusiasts Roller Coaster Landmark.

The title puts American Eagle in elite company, part of 50 coasters across 42 parks worldwide that are honored for their lasting impact on roller coaster history.

According to American Coaster Enthusiasts, American Eagle will be honored at Coaster Con 47, hosted at Six Flags Great America in June.

Boasting a 147-foot drop and top speeds of 66 miles per hour, American Eagle remains a renowned racing wooden roller coaster, with its 9,300 feet of combined track making it the world's longest double-racing wooden roller coaster.

American Eagle becomes the park's third roller coaster to achieve ACE Landmark status, following Whizzer, which opened with the park in 1976, and Batman: The Ride, the world's first inverted roller coaster that opened in 1992.

