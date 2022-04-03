Iconic Maxwell Street Market Opens for Season in Chicago

The Maxwell Street Market has been a Chicago fixture for more than a century, and Sunday marked the opening day for 2022 for the iconic marketplace.

The market, located near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and South Des Plaines Avenue, will be open every Sunday through Dec. 18, according to the city of Chicago.

Shoppers can find handmade crafts, clothing, housewares, and of course live music and some of the best street food in the city when they visit the area.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Sunday.

City officials remind residents that there is limited free parking in the area, with spots available from Harrison to Polk and from Taylor to Roosevelt.

For those taking public transit, the CTA suggests taking the Blue Line to Clinton, then walking south on Clinton before hooking a right on Polk.

More information can be found on the city’s events website.