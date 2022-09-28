Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market

An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home.

The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing.

The home has been listed on the market for nearly two years according to Zillow, with additional features that make the luxurious listing truly unique for its location.

In addition to the home's bedrooms, the mansion includes an exercise room, game room, library, office and full basement with four fireplaces and an elevator.

The kitchen amenities are also notable, with a double oven, bar fridge, wine fridge and indoor grill all included in the home.

According to Redfin, the home's massive size and price work out to be $937 per square foot, helping to make sense of the home's extraordinarily high price, even when compared to other homes listed above $10 million.

Located in the heart of perhaps the city's most luxurious neighborhood, the home's location also certainly contributes to the price. With high walkability and proximity to Lake Michigan, the combined rarity of the home's size and central location have upheld the price of 3 W. Burton as the home approaches nearly two years on the market.

Below is a list of the 10 most expensive Chicago homes currently on the market alongside their asking price: