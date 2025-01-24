Buc-ee's, a popular Texas-based convenience store chain with a cult following, will soon open its first Wisconsin location -- and Chicago-area residents won't be too far away.

The fan-favorite gas station and travel center, known for its massive stores, beef jerky bar, iconic snacks like Beaver Nuggets and the "cleanest restrooms in America," -- is planning a location at the southwest corner of I-94 and Elm Road in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, according to city officials

The proposed 73,370 sq. ft. store would be approximately 78 miles from Chicago, and approximately 15 miles from Milwaukee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor,” Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said in a release. "“This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee’s will have on our community.”

The store would feature 120 gas pumps and EV charging, the release said. The store is anticipated to open in early 2027, marking the "first Buc-ee's to be built in the state."

In 2023, the chain previously announced a proposed site in DeForest, Wisconsin, approximately 16 miles north of Madison. Earlier this year, reports say the plans had been delayed.

“Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin," Stan Beard, Jr., Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said in the release. "We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting. The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

A City Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for next week, the release said, followed by public hearings, Oak Creek officials said.