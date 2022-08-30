Iconic Chicago Restaurant Manny's Deli Debuts New Sandwich for 80th Birthday

Cake is generally the birthday food of choice. But for one historic Chicago deli, it's not cake. It's a sandwich.

In honor of its 80th birthday Tuesday, Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen will be offering guests a new sandwich, fittingly named "The 80," according to a press release. The deli, which opened in 1942 by Jack and Charlie Raskin, says the sandwich will include smoked pastrami -- a first for the restaurant.

In addition to the new sandwich, the release says, the deli will on Tuesday hold a party open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary Eli's Cheesecake, and free soft drinks and free potato pancakes with the purchase of "The 80," while supplies last. Customers can also spring for a limited edition 80th Anniversary shirt.

Manny's Deli, recently named one of the city's most iconic restaurants by TimeOut, is located at 1141 S. Jefferson St.