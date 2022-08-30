Mannys Deli

Iconic Chicago Restaurant Manny's Deli Debuts New Sandwich for 80th Birthday

By Francie Swidler

Cake is generally the birthday food of choice. But for one historic Chicago deli, it's not cake. It's a sandwich.

In honor of its 80th birthday Tuesday, Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen will be offering guests a new sandwich, fittingly named "The 80," according to a press release. The deli, which opened in 1942 by Jack and Charlie Raskin, says the sandwich will include smoked pastrami -- a first for the restaurant.

In addition to the new sandwich, the release says, the deli will on Tuesday hold a party open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary Eli's Cheesecake, and free soft drinks and free potato pancakes with the purchase of "The 80," while supplies last. Customers can also spring for a limited edition 80th Anniversary shirt.

Manny's Deli, recently named one of the city's most iconic restaurants by TimeOut, is located at 1141 S. Jefferson St.

This article tagged under:

Mannys Deli
