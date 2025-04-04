Iconic Chicago chain to offer deep dish pizza for the 1st time this weekend

Known worldwide as a city proud of its multiple styles of pizza, Saturday, April 5 marks a chance for Chicago area residents to show pride for one of the city's more recognizable culinary traditions in deep dish pizza.

Home Run Inn pizza, which hails themselves as the originator of thin crust tavern-style pizza in Chicago, will be offering deep dish pizza for the first time ever in celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day on Saturday.

The special offer is only valid for Saturday and Sunday, with the chain offering 12-inch deep dish pizzas and tavern-style pizzas for just $10, with a limit of three pizzas per order.

Pizza fans can redeem the offer at any of the six Home Run Inn restaurants in the Chicago area, with two deep dish pizzas available.

Guests can either try the "Double Play Deep Dish" or the "Hot Honey Pepperoni," each offering its own twist on Chicago deep dish.

The Double Play Deep Dish features a garlic butter crust, mozzarella, Italian sausage and pepperoni, while the Hot Honey Pepperoni offers cupped pepperoni, whipped ricotta and house-made hot honey.

Home Run Inn has three locations in Chicago, located in Beverly, Garfield Ridge and Little Village, with suburban locations in Hillside, Darien and Bolingbrook.

More information on Home Run Inn can be found on the chain's website here.