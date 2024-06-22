Restaurants

Iconic Chicago dual-concept restaurant, ice cream shop opens in Lake Geneva

Buona Beef partnered with Rainbow Cone in 2021 to create a “dual concept," combining two family-owned Chicago favorites into a one-stop shop for savory and sweet needs.

Two popular Chicago-area establishments, Buona and Rainbow Cone, have opened a new location in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Longtime Italian beef spot Buona Beef partnered with Rainbow Cone in 2021 to create a “dual concept," combining two family-owned Chicago favorites into a one-stop shop for savory and sweet needs.

The latest dual-concept location is at 393 Edwards Ave. in Lake Geneva, a prime location near the water.

Buona, first opened in Berwyn in 1981, is a classic authentic Italian beef restaurant that has been owned and operated by the same family for three generations.

Now, the Buona Companies, still owned by the Buonavolanto family, include the original Italian beef restaurant along with Rainbow Cone, Beyond Catering, and Authentic Brands of Chicago.

Rainbow Cone is another family-run establishment, dating back to 1926.

Famous for its aptly named signature menu item the “rainbow cone” made of five different ice cream flavors, the company started on the South Side of Chicago when founder “Grandpa Joe” Sapp stacked five flavors onto one cone. His unique creation went on to become a sweet Chicago staple.  

The Lake Geneva opening marks the second dual-concept location in the state of Wisconsin for the two companies, and the 30th for Buona overall.

