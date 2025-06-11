ICE to activate Special Response Teams in 5 cities, including Chicago: Sources

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is preparing to deploy its Special Response Teams to five cities run by Democratic leaders and Chicago is among them, according to two sources familiar with the planning of future ICE operations.

The "elite special response teams" also known as SRTs, are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations department.

There are eight SRTs deployed nationwide who are "trained to serve high-risk warrants under hazardous conditions, escort dangerous criminal aliens who have been ordered deported and assist local law enforcement agencies during critical incidents," according to ICE.

The tactical units use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk.

They were most recently used in LA just before immigration protests began.

According to the sources, the teams will be activated in Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia, including Washington, D.C., and New York.

It is not clear if raids in these regions will begin immediately, but units in those areas have been told to be ready to deploy, the sources said.

The potential deployments come amid protests nationwide driven by anger over Trump’s stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws that critics say are tearing apart migrant families.

“It’s a moment for our communities to come together," Brandon Lee, communications director at Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, told NBC Chicago. "It’s a moment for us to make sure we are looking out for one another and it’s a moment to make it plain and clear that it is ICE and the Trump administration that is making the communities less safe."

Although the crackdown and protests have been most prominent in Los Angeles, demonstrators have been rallying against similar crackdowns in other major cities, including Chicago, where thousands rallied and multiple arrests were made.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, spoke to NBC News about the unfolding situation across the U.S.

“Our ICE officers have been attacked. It’s like we are a third world nation. People think it’s OK to threaten the life and safety of federal law enforcement officers and their families," Homan said.

Protests over the federal immigration enforcement raids and Trump's move to mobilize the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles are expected to continue into the weekend.

Activists say they will hold even larger demonstrations in the coming days, with “No Kings” events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Trump's planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

Chicago police issued a statement amid reports of planned immigration protests in the city this weekend.

The department said it will "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

The Trump administration said immigration raids and deportations will continue regardless.