The official start of winter is still more than two months away, but that's not stopping a well-liked wintertime attraction from plotting its return.

Like years past, Ice Castles, referred by organizers as a "magical winter wonderland," will be set up at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva. People of all ages will be able to participate in a number of exciting activities, like riding on adrenaline-pumping slides and traversing through caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles.

There will be some noticeable differences this upcoming season, too.

The horse-drawn sleigh ride trail will be reimagined with new lighting features and a host of whimsical winter characters who guests will be able to meet.

The massive project will get underway in a matter of weeks; ice artisans plan to get to work in early November. The construction process is quite daunting as ice artists will build the entire attraction using icicles they grow, harvest and hand-place one-by-one, according to a news release.

It's unclear how much tickets will cost this year, but they'll be available for purchase online starting Nov. 28.

An opening date also hasn't been set, but Ice Castles typically opens for the season in mid-to-late January, depending on the weather.

Once it does, if interested, you'll want to stop by as soon as possible. The experience typically remains open for only four weeks.