Ice Castles Return to Lake Geneva For a Winter Wonderland

A winter wonderland returns to Lake Geneva this winter.

Ice Castles are coming to Wisconsin this winter with new measures such as reduced capacity and social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, the company said.

Ice Castles said the attraction will offer families "the same magical winter appeal this year with ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night, but the experience will be slightly different."

According to a release, the Ice Castles will operate under reduced capacity to promote social distancing, along with placing markers throughout the tunnels and crawl spaces to avoid face-to-face contact.

Photos: Ice Castles Return to Lake Geneva Despite Increasing Coronavirus Metrics in Wisconsin

"The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new features and guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said.

As weather permits, ice artisans will start growing and harvesting nearly 10,000 icicles each day beginning in November to construct the attraction, which is set to open Jan. 2021.

The state of Wisconsin reported a slew of new coronavirus records this week, with health officials reporting the highest single-day numbers in cases and deaths the state has seen since the pandemic began.