Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Open This Weekend

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, the popular wintertime attraction, officially opened its wonderland to visitors Saturday.

The popular experience at Geneva National Resort and Club features a variety of interactive attractions including ice carved-tunnels, slides, frozen mazes and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights, according to the website.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

General admission for adults, which includes children aged 12 and up, is $21 Monday through Thursday and $27 Friday through Sunday. For children 4 to 11 years old, tickets are $16 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday through Sunday.

Multiple COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place including a mask recommendation and increased sanitation of high touch surfaces.

The experience, which is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists, is also available in four other locations: Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Utah.

Through Ice Castle's partnership with Geneva National, visitors will be able to take advantage of a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining and an Ice Princess Brunch.

Tickets are available on the Ice Castles website.