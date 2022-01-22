ice castles

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Open This Weekend

Tickets are available for purchase on the attraction's website

Ice Castles Lake Geneva

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, the popular wintertime attraction, officially opened its wonderland to visitors Saturday.

The popular experience at Geneva National Resort and Club features a variety of interactive attractions including ice carved-tunnels, slides, frozen mazes and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights, according to the website.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

General admission for adults, which includes children aged 12 and up, is $21 Monday through Thursday and $27 Friday through Sunday. For children 4 to 11 years old, tickets are $16 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday through Sunday.

Multiple COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place including a mask recommendation and increased sanitation of high touch surfaces.

The experience, which is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists, is also available in four other locations: Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Utah.

Local

bradley 2 hours ago

Bradley Police Officer Wounded in Shooting That Killed 1 Officer Out of ICU

Alex Caruso 3 hours ago

Alex Caruso's Cruel Wrist Injury Has Big Consequences for Bulls

Through Ice Castle's partnership with Geneva National, visitors will be able to take advantage of a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining and an Ice Princess Brunch.

Tickets are available on the Ice Castles website.

This article tagged under:

ice castlesLake Genevaice castles lake geneva
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us