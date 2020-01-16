Ice Castles at Lake Geneva Set to Return This month

Ice Castles are set to return to Lake Geneva this month.

The award-winning frozen attraction is located in six cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists.

This year, the castles will be located at the Geneva National Resort and Club,1221 Geneva National Avenue South. Last year, the castle was built on Lake Geneva beach but this year it is expected to be larger.

The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more.

General admission Friday through Sunday is $20.99 for ages 12 and up and $15.99 for kids. Monday through Thursday rates are $16.99 for 12 and up and $11.99 for kids. Dates and hours are weather dependent and ticket sales are final.