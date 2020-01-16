Lake Geneva

Ice Castles at Lake Geneva Set to Return This month

Made out of hundreds of thousands of icicles, Ice Castles is a must-see winter phenomenon.

By Molly Walsh

ice castle LG 25
Ice Castles

Ice Castles are set to return to Lake Geneva this month.

The award-winning frozen attraction is located in six cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists.

China Ice Festival

This year, the castles will be located at the Geneva National Resort and Club,1221 Geneva National Avenue South. Last year, the castle was built on Lake Geneva beach but this year it is expected to be larger.

Local

Chicago Weather 53 mins ago

Winter Weather Advisories Issued as Strong Storm Could Bring Several Inches of Snow

Cannabis in Illinois 3 hours ago

Cook County Board Eyes Additional Tax on Cannabis

The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more.

General admission Friday through Sunday is $20.99 for ages 12 and up and $15.99 for kids. Monday through Thursday rates are $16.99 for 12 and up and $11.99 for kids. Dates and hours are weather dependent and ticket sales are final.

This article tagged under:

Lake Genevaice castlesWorth the Trip
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us