Ice Castles at Lake Geneva Open for the Season Friday

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday on the attraction's website

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are set to open to the public Friday with several precautions meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the popular attraction announced Monday.

This year, the winter wonderland will be located at Geneva National Resort and Club and feature a variety of interactive attractions including ice carved-tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights, according to a press release.

A number of COVID-19 safety measures will be put into place including a mask requirement, limited capacity, increased sanitation of high touch surfaces and one-way markings on tunnels and crawl spaces.

The experience, which is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists, is also available in three other locations: in Dillon, Colorado; Midway, Utah; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday on the attraction's website. General admission for adults, which includes children aged 12 and up, is $18.99 Monday through Thursday and $22.99 Friday through Sunday.

For children 4 to 11 years old, tickets are $12.99 Monday through Thursday and $18.99 Friday through Sunday.

Through Ice Castle's partnership with Geneva National, visitors will be able to take advantage of a sledding hill, ice skating, a lantern-lit snowshoeing trail, igloo dining and an Ice Princess Brunch.

