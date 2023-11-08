Ice castles are returning to Lake Geneva with a new look this winter

After a drastically shortened season last winter due to unfavorable weather conditions, ice castles will be making a return to Lake Geneva this winter with a different look.

The return of the ice castles this winter comes under the name of a new event, "Winter Realms."

The more weather-resistant experience was developed by the creators of the ice castles, and will be located at Geneva National Resort.

Though peak season is still quite some time away, preparations are currently being made for the debut of Winter Realms, aiming to wow visitors with crawlspaces, towers and caverns alongside lights, snow sculptures and much more.

Other attractions that will be part of Winter Realms include a Polar Pub ice bar, ice slides, a tubing hill and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Weather permitting, the new exhibit is scheduled to open in late December. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 6.

Another Winter Realms location will open this winter in Lake George, N.Y., with four other ice castle locations in Midway, Utah, Cripple Creek, Colo., Maple Grove, Minn. and North Woodstock, N.H.