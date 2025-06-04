ICE agents and activists briefly clashed Wednesday afternoon during an apparent immigration operation in Chicago.

According to NBC Chicago’s JC Navarrete, the incident occurred near the intersection of 22nd Street and Michigan Avenue in the Motor Row District.

While not confirmed by federal authorities, multiple individuals were escorted by ICE agents out of a building and into two waiting white vans, and during that operation, there was a brief confrontation between the agents and activists who were at the scene.

Chicago police officers were observed at the scene, but told Navarrete that they were on the scene for a “public safety operation” and not to assist with any immigration enforcement efforts.

Chicago Ald. Anthony Quezada, who represents the 35th ward, addressed activists at the scene after the vans had left, describing how he and several other elected officials had engaged in “non-violent civil disobedience” during the incident.

“We need the moral clarity and courage to fight back against these harmful, evil policies of separation. We as public officials, and we as community members, must stand up and reject these policies that are devastating families.”

Fellow Ald. Rossana Rodriguez and Cook County Commissioner Jessica Vasquez were both also at the scene, Quezada said.

There has been no confirmation of what took place during the operation, and we will update this story with details as they become available.