Immigration agents arrested a 37-year-old man during student drop-off at a pair of Gage Park schools on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Francisco Andrade-Berrera was arrested on Wednesday morning.

An ICE spokesperson said that Andrade-Berrera was a known member of a street gang who has been convicted of drug trafficking, gang loitering and damage to property. The agency also said the man had been deported from the United States in 2005 and 2013.

According to a statement from Acero Schools Chicago, the arrest occurred near the individual’s vehicle at the intersection of 51st Street and South Saint Louis.

Two students who were in the vehicle were taken to their schools after the arrest, but agents did not attempt to enter either Victoria Soto High School or Jovita Idar Elementary.

According to school officials, the Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Safety and Security were engaged following the arrest.

Support staffers were made available for those directly impacted by the arrest, and the schools will have additional social workers on standby for students.