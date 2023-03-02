Ian Rapoport Says There Is ‘Significant Interest' in Bears No. 1 Pick

Rapoport: There is 'significant interest' in No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are less than two months away from the NFL draft and the front office has slapped a "For Sale" sign on the No. 1 pick in the draft.

In doing so, the pick is generating "significant, significant interest," according to one NFL reporter.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been clear – that No. 1 pick is for sale for the right price," Ian Rapoport said on the NFL Network. "He has not said definitively that Justin Fields is his starter no matter what. And obviously, that evaluation process is ongoing, but so is the process about is he going to trade the pick?

"And from my understanding, there is significant, significant interest in that pick."

From our coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine: On the possiblility of a Trade at No. 1... or No. 3. Or both. And the latest on the veteran QB market. pic.twitter.com/iMYnvQR7Eg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2023

Rapoport mentioned there is a slew of teams "expected to show interest" including the Houston Texans, who hold the No. 2 pick, the Atlanta Falcons, the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.

All four teams are in the market for a new quarterback and the first overall pick would give them the freedom to choose any of the top prospects. Those names include Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Stirring the pot more, Rapoport mentioned the Arizona Cardinals' newly hired general manager, Monti Ossenfort, is interested in trading his pick down, too.

"New general manager Monti Ossenfort was also pretty clear," Rapoport said. "He's open for business as well. Gonna be prepared to pick . . . But could that be for sale as well? Could we get quarterback, quarterback, quarterback, 1-2-3?"

RELATED: Schrock: Bears should see through Colts' weak draft smokescreen

Now, the Bears seemingly have competition for trading down, if they sought to do so twice. Some suggest the Bears could make the simple swap with the Texans and continue to explore a second trade-down for more assets.

However, with the Cardinals in the mix, and the low crop of quarterbacks in the first round, will the Bears be able to execute a double trade down?

We'll find out as the draft nears closer and the clock starts on the Bears.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.