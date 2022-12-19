Ian Happ Sent Jameson Taillon a Coffee Care Package Last Season

Happ gifted Taillon a coffee care package last year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ian Happ connected with ex-Yankees, now Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon before they signed him this offseason.

Taillon mentioned Happ gifted him a "care package" of coffee-related items from Happ's coffee company – Connect Roasters.

"Before playing in Chicago was ever even a thought of mine, Ian Happ sent me a little care package to spring training this past year of his coffee," Taillon said during his introductory press conference.

"It's really, really good stuff. With all the day games we'll be playing in Chicago, I'm sure I'll have a setup hidden somewhere in the locker room."

Taillon mentioned he would pour brews for his Yankee teammates while playing for them last season. He played on the Yankees for the past two seasons after spending the first four of his career on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs stocked up this offseason, officially announcing the deal they signed with Taillon on a four-year, $68 million agreement. They also reached agreements with Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger during the winter frenzy too.

The former No. 2 pick from the 2010 MLB draft recorded a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts during the 2022 season, and a 4.08 ERA during the 2021 season.

He will join a staff with the likes of Marcus Stroman, Keegan Thompson, Justin Steele, Kyle Hendriks and Hayden Wisnewski.

