Ian Happ, Jed Hoyer and The Should Be Obvious Shirts for '22 Cubs

Try Not To Look: The Should Be Obvious Shirts for '22 Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO — The Cubs are selling again and open for business. And so are we.

With the current state of the elite-revenue franchise ranging from work-in-progress to embarrassing, or even despicable, depending on your vantage point, it’s time for a new line of more purge-appropriate team merch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So with a nod to a former Cubs manager who never met a T-shirt slogan he didn’t like, and with all due respect to our guy Joe at Obvious Shirts, we unveil the new lines of Press Box Wag 2022 Cubs gear.

Call them our Should Be Obvious Shirts.

Check out a few from the Limited Edition 2022 Trade Deadline Collection:

Try Not to Look

100 Biblical Losses Or Bust

Look, Ma, No Happ!

No Such Thing As A Free Willy

Who’s On First? Who The Hell Cares?

We’ve got a special ownership/front office-themed Brass Line that includes:

Dude, Where’s My Wheelbarrow?

Embrace The Sportsbook

Crane Wreck*

Come On, It’s Just A Piece of Metal

Foundation for Sustained $ucce$$

We Didn’t Go Halfway

Very Stable Genius**

(*Stolen from @PWSullivan; **-Comes in polo and khaki sets)

From our Merriam-Webster Line:

Re·​build | \ (ˌ)rē-ˈbild : Um, er … 🤷🏼‍♂️

(Also comes in a tank)

The Players line includes:

For Sale By Owner

Born In A Pitch Lab

Sign-And-Flip Guy

Cheered Today, Gone Tomorrow

And, finally, from the Classics Collection:

Go, Cubs, Go. Unless You’re An Underpaid, Long-Term Asset

Wait’ll Next Century

Still Booing The Marquee Network

Chicago Cubs™ — Trading Your Favorite Players Since 2012

Tanks A Lot

All should arrive at a PBW Store near you about the time "The Next Great Cubs Team" gets to town. Tell 'em Tom and Crane sent you.

And be sure to use the promo code POOM! for the Joe Maddon "Shirt And A Beer" specials.

Spot-on Quote of the Week

This from Willson Contreras after he was asked Wednesday about any hope he had of not being traded by Tuesday’s deadline:

“At the end of the day this is a business. A lot of people don’t look at us as human beings. They look at ‘how much I can get,’ or ‘how much I can get to improve this team,’ and that’s about it.”

Facts.

Side Gig of the Week

The heavy interest in closer David Robertson at the trade deadline underscores how big the Cubs won on the bet they made when they signed the former All-Star to a one-year, $3.5 million deal after he missed most of the past three seasons recovering from elbow surgery.

But Robertson’s also cashing in big on the bet he made with the Cubs.

He already has earned $975,000 of the $1.5 million in appearance and active-roster-time bonuses built into his contract — with a final, $125,000 game bonus due after five more appearances and another $200,000 active-roster bonus that should kick in about the same time.

And this: He gets an additional $100,000 each time he’s traded this season.

All of which figures to earn him $5.1 million by the end of the season.

And should earn his agent a bonus, too. If he had one.

Robertson negotiated the deal himself. So give him credit for keeping that 5 percent in his pocket as well.

Press box wag: “I wonder if he’d do my taxes for me.”

Don’t Thread on Me

Contreras and Robertson aren’t the only business-savvy Cub.

In fact, nobody tops Ian Happ, the club’s union rep and former finance major (and honor student) at Cincinnati.

That’s an unusually strong common thread of business acumen linking Robertson, Contreras and Happ.

Common thread? Robertson, Contreras and Happ?

Hey, wait a minute …

Seiya Hey!

Check out who’s back in the Rookie of the Year race.

Whatever the Cubs are doing in their injured-finger lab these days, it sure seemed to work on rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki.

Suzuki, the $99.6-million free agent and former Japanese All-Star, had struggled at the plate for more than a month when a sprained finger May 26 put him on the injured list for almost six weeks.

Suzuki delivered two hits each in his first two games back and until an eight-game hitting streak was snapped a week ago, these were his numbers through his first 14 games back: 20-for-50 (.400) with three homers, four walks and a 1.044 OPS — raising his batting average 41 points (to .286) and his OPS 70 (to .845).

A few days later, he delivered a double and homer to help beat the Pirates in the Cubs’ season-high sixth consecutive victory.

“He’s really been a staple and stretched out our lineup since he’s been back,” manager David Ross said.

Douche of the Week

Despite decent competition, this week’s award was won in a rare landslide by commissioner Rob Manfred, who managed during the same All-Star media availability last week to display callousness toward absurdly low-paid minor-leaguers with one quote and a lack of appreciation for how cool it is when players wear their teams’ actual uniforms in the All-Star game.

The first quote:

Asked Rob Manfred if his owners don’t pay minor leaguers a living wage because they can’t afford to or because they aren’t interested in doing so.



“I reject the premise that they're not paying a living wage,” Manfred said. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) July 19, 2022

The second quote:

If you’re bummed about the All-Stars not wearing their actual uniforms again, I asked Rob Manfred about it today. He praised Nike and added: “I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us.” — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) July 19, 2022

(Also receiving votes: Giants fans both Friday and Saturday on marriage-proposal cam in San Francisco, dude on Twitter who corrected my spelling in a hashtag, Marquee Sports Network).

Previous winners: Josh Donaldson (May 23), Marquee Sports Network (May 30), ESPN Mic’d-up Player Dept. (June 6), Orioles Rain Delay Dept. (June 13), late-night host Stephen Colbert (June 25), Cards fan on marriage-proposal cam (June 30), Rob Manfred (July 9), Royals’ “Personal Choice 10” banned from Canada for lack of vax (July 16).

GDubGrub

Anybody finding their way to San Francisco, whether for a Cubs game or to watch some ex- or future Cubs, don’t miss an opportunity to dine at one of the best-in-the-west, classic-SF seafood restaurants: 58-year-old Scoma’s at the end of Pier 47 at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Delicious can’t-miss meals include the seared Alaskan halibut ($47) and the mixed seafood grill ($45).

Legend has it that from the waterside window table closest to the emergency exit, diners have claimed to hear the distant foghorn of the ghost ship burying Cubs playoff hopes and Crane’s wheelbarrow at sea.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.