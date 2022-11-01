Ian Happ in Exclusive Company in Cubs History With Gold Glove Honor

Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day.

So, what would Happ’s younger self think now, seeing current Happ win the award for the first time?

“Little kid Ian would probably be wondering why I'm playing left field and not shortstop, but his expectations were pretty high,” a smiling Happ said Tuesday, after he was named the NL Gold Glove winner in left field.

It may not have come as a shortstop, but Happ’s first Gold Glove put him in some pretty impressive company.

Happ is only the fourth outfielder in Cubs history to win a Gold Glove and first since Jason Heyward in 2017.

Joining Happ and Heyward, who also won the award in 2016, are Bob Dernier (1984) and Hall of Famer Andre Dawson (1987-88).

Happ spoke highly of Heyward’s influence on him during the latter’s time with the Cubs. Happ has moved all around the diamond in his big-league career before finding a home in left.

Heyward has been there as a mentor along the way.

“I think one of the more impressive things is there's only two guys that had ever done it before J-Hey, and one of them was Andre Dawson,” Happ said. “For J-Hey to have done it twice while he was here is so awesome.

“For me to have [Heyward] as a mentor as I came up, he's a big part of this too. He's a big part of where I'm at mentally and a big part of learning how to play the outfield at this level, especially when I started doing it full time.”

