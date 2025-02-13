‘I was heartbroken': Dog left in back of moving trailer rescued after being found abandoned in Gary

Indiana State Police are investigating after cell phone video showed a dog in distress in the back of moving trailer on I-80/I-94 before later being rescued.

A Good Samaritan captured the incident Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Indiana.

The video, taken by Ryan Jackson, has prompted a police investigation into the well-being and safety of the dog.

“I was heartbroken at first,” Jackson said. “I really couldn’t believe that someone would treat their animal that way.”

Jackson told NBC Chicago he had just hopped onto the interstate when he noticed the dog in an open cage on the back of the trailer being pulled by an SUV.

“I saw the cage moved a little bit. I saw the dog reposition a few times. I saw the dog shivering—the hair was kinda standing up,” Jackson said.

The dog, believed to be a mastiff, appeared to be in distress. Jackson said he followed the driver of the SUV, documenting everything on video before calling 911.

“It was about 28 degrees outside at the time and I was doing speeds of 70 to 80 miles an hour to stay with and behind the truck and trailer,” he said.

Indiana State Police ran the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, leading them to several homes in Lake County before finding the dog in Gary, Indiana.

“It appeared to be abandoned at this residence that this individual used to reside at and no longer resides at,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Cellphone video posted by State Police shows an off duty K-9 handler rescuing and feeding the timid dog.

“He’d been outside for a while just by his coat and his demeanor, he was definitely apprehensive and nervous,” Sgt. Fifield said.

Sgt. Fifield praised the Good Samaritan for reporting the incident to police and praising the detective and handler involved in the rescue.

“I have to give a lot of credit to our detectives and the off-duty K-9 officer who took the initiative in this this,” Sgt. Fifield said. “These two officers have a heart of gold and compassion for dogs.”

Detectives later tracked down and questioned the 37-year-old owner, who was behind the wheel. Indiana State Police submitted charges to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for approval for a misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty.

“There’s a big difference between normal transportation of an animal and reckless transportation which was happening yesterday,” he said. “I’m hopeful that the prosecutor’s office will also see it that way as well.”

The dog is currently in foster care and receiving attention and care, according to police.