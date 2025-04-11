‘I want to hang out with u': Sen. Emil Jones III texted former intern headed to strip club

Federal jurors considering the bribery case against Illinois Sen. Emil Jones III have already seen him on video socializing with fellow Sen. Martin Sandoval and red-light camera executive Omar Maani at fancy steakhouses in the city and the suburbs.

But Friday, prosecutors showed jurors evidence of Jones’ more private side, revealing late-night text messages the senator, who was 41 at the time, sent to a former intern who was 23.

“I want to hang out with u,” Jones wrote shortly after 10 p.m. on July 6, 2019.

The intern, Christopher Katz, took the witness stand Friday morning in Jones’ trial. Though Katz initially downplayed his relationship with Jones, jurors saw text messages between the two that went late into that night.

The exchange took place a little more than a week before Jones, a South Side Democratin office since 2009, asked Maani to find Katz a job.

Katz texted Jones at 10:14 p.m. on July 6, 2019, that he “might be going to club sky11 tonight.”

In the courtroom Friday, Katz explained that it’s “a gentleman’s club.”

“A strip club?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Prashant Kolluri asked.

“Yes,” Katz testified.

The text messages continued into the early morning of July 7, 2019, with Katz asking Jones to send him $20 to cover the entry fee at the club.

“I’m still here at sky11,” Katz texts at one point.

“I want to see u after,” Jones responded.

Katz told Jones to “come to the club.”

“Have you ever invited an employer to a strip club with you?” Kolluri asked in court.

“No,” Katz told the jury.

Katz confirmed for Kolluri that Jones tried to help Katz get a job at Roseland Community Hospital before eventually connecting Katz with Maani.

“Lol let me know when you get a call,” Jones texted Katz on July 25, 2019.

The senator added, “And when you do get the job, I wanna go to steak 48!!!”

Prosecutors say Jones agreed to protect Maani in the Illinois Senate in exchange for $5,000 and a job for Katz. Jones had filed a bill in February 2019 that could have prompted a statewide study of red-light cameras, and Maani saw it as bad for business.

The alleged deal arose over two dinners between Jones and Maani at the downtown Chicago steakhouse Steak 48. The first took place July 17, 2019, and the second took place Aug. 8, 2019. Jurors have heard Jones rave over the food there in multiple FBI video recordings, including one with Sandoval, who died in 2020.

The recordings were made by Maani, a man who’s admitted bribing several officials around suburban Chicago. The FBI approached him in January 2018, and he agreed to wear a wire. Eventually, he struck a deal with the feds that helped him escape even a conviction.

Prosecutors filed charges against Jones in September 2022 using a document known as an information, which is typically a sign a defendant intends to plead guilty. Had Jones done so, the evidence revealed Friday about Jones’ relationship with Katz might never have surfaced.

During one dinner, Jones told Maani his “main thing” was “take care of my intern — that’s it.” Maani later told Jones he’d help Katz “100%.”

Then Maani added, “And like I said before, if you could just help me out with the, ah, the study to make it to Chicago.”

“You’re good,” Jones told him.

Prosecutors say Maani paid Katz $1,800even though Katz performed no work for him. Kolluri returned to the issue during Katz’s testimony Friday.

“Did Mr. Maani end up giving you a job?”the prosecutor asked.

Katz said he did.

“And did you receive payments for those jobs?” Kolluri asked.

“I did,” Katz testified.

Eventually, Kolluri asked, “and did you do any work for Omar Maani during that time?”

“No,” Katz said.