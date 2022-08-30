I-PASS Transponder Expiration Dates Extended in Illinois, Officials Say

Illinois drivers whose I-PASS transponders have expired have been given a reprieve by state officials, with Tollway authorities extending the expiration date by two years.

According to a spokesperson for the Tollway, expiration dates that occur between 2020 and 2026 will be extended by two years, with those individuals receiving detailed instructions via mail on the procedure for replacing their devices.

Officials say that the move not only gives drivers an additional grace period, but also fits more in line with the life expectancy of the devices, which are expected to function properly for 10 or more years.

Tolls are now exclusively paid digitally in Illinois, and as a result officials are encouraging residents to switch to I-PASS accounts. Those drivers who sign up for the program will save 50% on all tolls within the Illinois Tollway system, and accounts automatically replenish when they get below a preset level.

Drivers who want to sign up for the program can order transponders online via the Tollway’s website, or they can visit I-PASS customer service centers, located in oases within the system. Jewel-Osco grocery stores also sell the devices, which can then be activated online.

Drivers can also sign up for E-ZPass, which is a program accepted in 19 different states.

Finally, drivers who don’t frequently use the Tollway can participate in the “Pay-by-Plate” program, which allows a grace period of 14 days to pay for missed tolls.