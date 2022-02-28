illinois mask mandate

‘I Love it:' Pritzker Expresses Excitement as Illinois and Chicago End Mask Mandates

Even though masks are no longer required in Illinois, face coverings are still recommended in 21 counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made his first public appearance since Illinois lifted its mask mandate Monday, crediting Illinoisans for following COVID-19 policies that brought down metrics and led the state to rescind mask requirements.

Pritzker stopped by Navy Pier where he dropped the mask and greeted visitors during an event celebrating the end of mask mandates in both Illinois and Chicago.

The months-long mask requirements, as well as Chicago's proof-of-vaccination mandate, came to an end following sustained decreases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and other metrics.

Speaking to reporters, Pritzker applauded residents for doing their part to reduce metrics and expressed hope toward continued COVID improvements in the coming months.

"I love it," he said. "I'm so excited that we now have no indoor mask mandates. That we have no more school indoor mask mandates, and it's all because the people of Illinois did the right thing throughout this pandemic and that we've been able to bring hospitalizations down," he said.

Under updated guidelines released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of Americans can safely remove face coverings indoors, including those in Illinois' Chicago-area counties.

However, a total of 21 counties, mainly in the western and southern portions of the state, are still listed as having "high" transmission risk, meaning masks are still recommended.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

United Center 4 hours ago

United Center to Adjust COVID Rules as Chicago Lifts Mask, Vaccine Mandates

mask guidance 20 hours ago

Here's Where Masks Will Still Be Required in Chicago and Illinois Even After Mandates End

mask mandate 23 hours ago

CPS Reminds Parents That Mask Mandate Remains in Effect for Students, Teachers

While masks are no longer required by Chicago and the state of Illinois, businesses, school districts and local governments may choose to implement mask mandates if they wish. Masks are also still required on public transportation in accordance with federal guidelines.

Even though the governor believes it's time for people to go without masks, he acknowledged some may think it's too soon to remove face coverings.

"I do want to say very importantly, if you feel like you should wear a mask, anywhere, indoors or outdoors... in a room with more people than you think is comfortable, you should wear a mask and I want to encourage people to have some compassion for everybody else," he said. "Both ways, whether they're wearing a mask or not."

This article tagged under:

illinois mask mandatePritzkergovernor pritzkermask mandatechicago mask mandate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us