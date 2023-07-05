‘I just want justice' Chicago family pleads for answers in unsolved murder of mother of 9

Not a day goes by where Delores Smith-Scott said she doesn’t think about her daughter, Quentella.

“I just miss her so much and its just been so much,” said Scott.

The mother of nine was killed on the Fourth of July three years ago as she was leaving 31st Street Beach with a group of friends.

“My daughter was innocent. She didn’t deserve to be shot that may times,” said Scott. “I just want justice for my daughter.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Her family no longer celebrates the Fourth of July, with the holiday now forever marked by a balloon release in memory of her daughter.

“Emotionally I’m trying to keep it together,” she said holding back tears.

Scott is relying on her faith to navigate this new life. She’s now left raising her nine grandchildren, the youngest being just 3 years old.

“I got to be there for my grandkids because they don’t have nobody else for them,” she said.

Five of the nine kids have been in therapy dealing with the trauma of losing their mother.

“It’s been so hard honestly,” she said. “It’s been hard to try to deal with everything that I have been going through with my grandkids.

Scott said she’s doing her best to care for them and trying to reassure them.

“I love them and I told them you don’t have to worry about nothing,” she said. “Don’t worry about it—we’re going to be alright that’s what I keep telling them.”

Liza Suarez is the co-director of the Urban Youth Trauma Center at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“Gun violence has a lasting effect and it has a ripple effect and so the impact is large,” said Suarez. “Sometimes we’re just scratching the surface.”

The center released a resource guide to help families impacted by gun violence.

“We have some specific recommendations that reference talking to your child, what are some of the ways you might be impacted, what are some strategies for stabilizing and prioritizing safety,” said Suarez.

Meanwhile, Scott is trying to stay strong for her family and praying for an end to the cycle of gun violence.

“This gun violence has to stop, honestly somebody has to do something,” she said. “Please, please, please put the guns down.”

Chicago police said two other victims survived the shooting, with the case remaining unsolved. Scott is pleading for witnesses to come forward.