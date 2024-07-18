Channahon

‘I feel very, very blessed': Woman trapped in vehicle surrounded by live power lines on I-55 recounts experience

Jennifer Sternal remained in her vehicle surrounded by live power lines for six hours due to Monday night's derecho event

By Evrod Cassimy

A woman who was trapped in her vehicle on I-55 while surrounded by live power lines during Monday evening's storms is recalling the harrowing experience.

Jennifer Sternal told NBC Chicago she was trapped in her vehicle for nearly six hours after tornado-warned storms swept through Will County.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

As Sternal was driving home around 9 p.m. Monday, it became nearly impossible to see what was ahead of her on I-55 when she encountered a downed power line that was live.

Sternal said she switched lanes to move behind a semi-truck and had incidentally ran over power lines that were already in the roadway.

At this time, the semi-truck ahead of Sternal began to jackknife.

Sternal managed to stop her SUV before striking the semi-truck, though she was then left surrounded by live power lines in her vehicle.

"I was very concerned that somebody was going to get electrocuted by those because it was on the ground, all next to my car, behind it, in front of it," Sternal said. "They could very easily have touched it."

Local

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

7 additional tornadoes confirmed during Monday's storms, bringing 2-day outbreak total to 25

NBC 5 Investigates 3 hours ago

Law enforcement flagged gunman as ‘suspicious person' over an hour before shots fired in Trump assassination attempt

First responders arrived within minutes, but it wouldn't be until 3 a.m. Tuesday before Jennifer was allowed out of her car. Video captured by NBC Chicago's Sky 5 shows her white SUV near a jackknifed ALDI truck. The driver of that truck made sure the stranded drivers didn't go hungry.

"They started throwing bread to the poor guys on the other side of the street so they would have something while they were waiting," she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sternal said she's feeling lucky to have survived the storm.

"Lucky enough I went out and bought a lotto ticket. I feel very, very blessed and lucky that nothing happened to me or even anyone else out there," Sternal said.

Sternal was eventually picked up and returned home safely, while her vehicle remained on I-55, which remains closed in Channahon in both directions.

This article tagged under:

Channahon
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us