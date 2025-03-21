‘I don't think I've ever seen this happen so fast': Lollapalooza tickets sold out in under an hour

Lollapalooza tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, but within the hour, they were completely sold out.

Organizers had planned to offer the "guaranteed lowest-price four-day tickets," but only for one hour. Before the hour was up, the tickets were gone.

Social media users across platforms like X, Instagram and Reddit shared their frustration over the incident.

"I don't think I've ever seen this happen so fast," one user wrote on Reddit.

Now, festivalgoers who want to purchase a four-day pass will be placed on a waitlist, where they run the risk of not getting tickets at all.

One- and two-day general admission tickets are still available, but not for all days. One-day tickets for general admission on Saturday or Sunday have both sold out as well. Thursday and Friday tickets remain available.

As far as two-day general admission goes, there are only two options left. While the tickets for Thursday/Sunday, Friday/Saturday, Friday/Sunday and Saturday/Sunday are all snatched up, tickets for Thursday/Friday and Thursday/Saturday are still purchasable on the site.

"I'm so disappointed first time that I've never gotten passes in 19 years," another Reddit user wrote.

Remaining tickets are still on sale on the Lollapalooza website, and waitlists are available.