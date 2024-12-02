A portion of Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan was closed in both directions on Monday after a pileup involving 17 vehicles took place while heavy snow pummeled the region, authorities said.

The Michigan State Police 5th District, in a social media post at 12:17 p.m., said I-94 at mile marker 46, near Hartford, was shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash involving 14 passenger vehicles and three semi trucks. One driver involved in the crash sustained critical injuries, authorities said.

Additionally, at least 15 vehicle slide-offs were reported separate from the crashes. Driving too fast for conditions was believed to be a factor in causing the pileup, state police said, with heavy blowing snow producing whiteout conditions.

As of Monday afternoon, a timeline for reopening the interstate remained unclear.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes following the crash, slow down and drive safely.

The pileup occurred as winter weather alerts remained in effect for portions of southwest Michigan and northern Indiana, with accumulations up to 8 inches and hazardous travel conditions possible in Allegan, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. Lake effect snow was expected further south, in LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in Indiana, where a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning were in effect, respectively.

LaPorte County was bracing for between 1 to 3 inches of snow, while higher accumulations around 4 to 7 inches possible in St. Joseph County, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers in both areas were advised to anticipate slippery road conditions through the Tuesday morning commute.