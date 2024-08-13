I-94 shut down for hours in northwest Indiana due to gas leak, officials say

Interstate 94 has been shut down in both directions in northwest Indiana due to a gas leak, authorities said, with the roadway expected to remain closed for hours.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-94 have been closed in both directions between State Road 249 and U.S. 20 in Porter County.
Sgt. Glen Fifield with the Indiana State Police said officials were advised it will be "at least three hours" before the gas leak is secured.
"I-94 will remain closed during this time and probably even longer," Fifield wrote on X.
Authorities urged commuters to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.
