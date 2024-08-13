Traffic

I-94 shut down for hours in northwest Indiana due to gas leak, officials say

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-94 have been closed in both directions between State Road 249 and U.S. 20 in Porter County

NBC Universal, Inc.

Interstate 94 has been shut down in both directions in northwest Indiana due to a gas leak, authorities said, with the roadway expected to remain closed for hours.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-94 have been closed in both directions between State Road 249 and U.S. 20 in Porter County.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Sgt. Glen Fifield with the Indiana State Police said officials were advised it will be "at least three hours" before the gas leak is secured.

"I-94 will remain closed during this time and probably even longer," Fifield wrote on X.

Authorities urged commuters to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us