Part of Indiana Toll Road Remains Closed Hours After UPS Truck Catches Fire, Crashes Off Bridge

The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near Hammond remain closed more than 12 hours following an unusual crash in which a UPS semi-truck caught fire, crashed off of a bridge and dangled between two overpasses into a river below, authorities say.

According to Indiana Toll Road authorities, the collision occurred around 2 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 6. Officials say the driver, pulling an empty trailer, struck the center median wall and flipped over, falling off the bridge and landing in the Calumet River.

Photos and video from the scene show a burned semi truck dangling off a bridge, with part of the truck dipped into the shallow river.

As a result of the crash, the trailer caught fire, officials said.

Authorities say emergency crews were able to rescue the male driver, who was "found clinging to a bridge support," and transport him to a nearby hospital. According to UPS officials, no other vehicles were involved, and the driver was released from the hospital with minor injuries.

While eastbound traffic is flowing as usual, westbound lanes remained shutdown at approximately 2:47 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Westbound traffic is being diverted at the Cline Ave. exit.

According to officials, a crane removed the truck and trailer from the water and the bridge.