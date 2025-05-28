I-88 ramp to Illinois 83 closed for several days after being damaged by crash

The ramp from I-88 westbound to Illinois 83 southbound in Chicago's western suburbs is expected to be closed for several days after being damaged by a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

Illinois State Police said a commercial vehicle hauling an excavator was involved in a crash just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"While attempting to go underneath the bridge, the excavator made contact with the overpass and caused damage to the structure," state police said.

The ramp was closed following the accident and remained closed Wednesday morning.

Officials said it would likely be closed for "several days," though no timetable was given. Crews were seen working on the structure through the night.

NBC Chicago Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said drivers traveling westbound should exit at Spring/22nd.