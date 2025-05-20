I-88 in western suburbs shut down due to deadly crash; ‘major delays' expected

Lanes on westbound Interstate 88 in DuPage County were shut down and traffic was backing up for the busy Tuesday morning commute as police worked to investigate a two-car crash that left at least one person killed and another injured.

The crash, between two passenger vehicles, occurred just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Lisle, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers are handling a fatal crash on I-88 westbound at IL Route 53 near Lisle.



All westbound lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted to I-355.



‼️Please avoid the area, seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/pGmTm2vLEc — Illinois State Police Troop 3 (@ILStatePoliceT3) May 20, 2025

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, ISP said. A second person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

As of 6 a.m., all westbound lanes on I-88 near the crash were closed for a police investigation, with traffic being diverted to I-355. Traffic cameras showed backups and delays already forming, with rain pounding down on the roads.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin warned the crash was causing big impacts for commuters heading to Naperville, Aurora and areas nearby.

"For the reverse commute in the western suburbs, this will cause major delays," Martin said.

Martin added that drivers could consider a reroute, taking Ogden westbound to Naperville Road.

No further details were available. This is a developing news story.