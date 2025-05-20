Lisle

I-88 in western suburbs shut down due to deadly crash; ‘major delays' expected

As of 6 a.m., all westbound lanes on I-88 near the crash were closed for a police investigation, with traffic being diverted to I-355

Lanes on westbound Interstate 88 in DuPage County were shut down and traffic was backing up for the busy Tuesday morning commute as police worked to investigate a two-car crash that left at least one person killed and another injured.

Weather radar: Track live radar as soaking rain, heavy downpours pound Chicago area

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crash, between two passenger vehicles, occurred just before 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Lisle, according to the Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, ISP said. A second person was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

As of 6 a.m., all westbound lanes on I-88 near the crash were closed for a police investigation, with traffic being diverted to I-355. Traffic cameras showed backups and delays already forming, with rain pounding down on the roads.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin warned the crash was causing big impacts for commuters heading to Naperville, Aurora and areas nearby.

Local

Chicago Forecast 3 mins ago

Weather radar: Track live radar as soaking rain, heavy downpours pound Chicago area

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

Chicago Forecast: Thousands without power as heavy downpours, low visibility continues

"For the reverse commute in the western suburbs, this will cause major delays," Martin said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Martin added that drivers could consider a reroute, taking Ogden westbound to Naperville Road.

No further details were available. This is a developing news story.

This article tagged under:

LisleNapervilleChicago Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us