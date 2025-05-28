An exit ramp on I-88 could face a significant closure after it was hit by a truck transporting construction equipment on Tuesday night.

According to the Illinois Tollway, a truck traveling on the Reagan Memorial Tollway was carrying an excavator, which struck the underside of the Illinois Route 83 bridge in Oak Brook just after 7 p.m.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Currently, the ramp from the westbound Reagan Tollway toward southbound Illinois Route 83 is closed, along with a northbound lane and the shoulder on Route 83's northbound lanes. A left turn lane is also closed on the northbound side of that roadway.

Authorities say the closures are required for engineers to assess damage to the bridge, and delays are expected as that process continues on Wednesday.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, as Illinois Route 83 will likely experience significant delays and closures during the inspection process.

Drivers can use 22nd Street/Cermak Road, or Highland Avenue, to exit near the scene of the collision.

No further information was immediately available.