Chicago Traffic

I-80/94 lanes closed in NW Indiana following deadly shooting; delays expected

Commuters heading into Illinois from Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana were expected to be impacted, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said

Editor's Note: Indiana State Police Wednesday morning provided a live update on the incident. The update is playing in the video above.

Lanes were closed and delays were expected early Wednesday as Indiana State Police worked to investigate a fatal shooting on I-80 in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting on I-80 inbound near the 12.8 mile marker. As part of the investigation, traffic is blocked on I-80/94 westbound from Indiana Toll Road at Ripley, police said.

At least one person was killed in the shooting, Indiana police Sgt. Glen Fifield confirmed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to police, traffic was being re-routed to Ripley, which is about two miles east of the 12.8 mile marker.

"I-94 remains closed at Ripley Street," Fifield said. "Continue to seek alternative routes this morning as this closure could be extensive for investigative needs."

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted the blockage at 80/94 could impact those who commute into Illinois from Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

Local

Chicago Weather 47 mins ago

Illinois to hold statewide tornado drill Wednesday

Ella French 1 hour ago

Man found guilty of shooting, killing Chicago police officer Ella French in 2021

"This is having a serious impact on the commute," Martin said.

Lanes were expected to reopen around 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police said during a Wednesday morning update.

This article tagged under:

Chicago TrafficIndianaIndiana State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us