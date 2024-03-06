I-80/94 lanes closed in NW Indiana following deadly shooting; delays expected

Editor's Note: Indiana State Police Wednesday morning provided a live update on the incident. The update is playing in the video above.

Lanes were closed and delays were expected early Wednesday as Indiana State Police worked to investigate a fatal shooting on I-80 in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting on I-80 inbound near the 12.8 mile marker. As part of the investigation, traffic is blocked on I-80/94 westbound from Indiana Toll Road at Ripley, police said.

At least one person was killed in the shooting, Indiana police Sgt. Glen Fifield confirmed.

According to police, traffic was being re-routed to Ripley, which is about two miles east of the 12.8 mile marker.

"I-94 remains closed at Ripley Street," Fifield said. "Continue to seek alternative routes this morning as this closure could be extensive for investigative needs."

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin noted the blockage at 80/94 could impact those who commute into Illinois from Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

"This is having a serious impact on the commute," Martin said.

Lanes were expected to reopen around 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police said during a Wednesday morning update.